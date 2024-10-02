Russia to increase oil supplies to Kazakhstan

2 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia may increase the volume of oil supplies to Kazakhstan. The Russian Ministry of Energy clarified that this applies to certain categories of oil products.

Russia is ready to increase oil supplies to Kazakhstan. This issue was discussed at a meeting of the joint Russian-Kazakh cooperation commission, which is attended by representatives of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation and the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“The Russian Federation supplies oil products to Kazakhstan in accordance with indicative balances and is ready to increase them for certain categories,”

– the Russian Ministry of Energy informed.

The parties noted that the Russian Federation successfully ensures the transit of Kazakh oil through the CPC to the Black Sea and Baltic ports, as well as through the Druzhba pipeline.