Georgia announces fundamental reset of relations with US

2 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: social networks of Irakli Kobakhidze

The Prime Minister of Georgia announced an imminent total reset with the United States. According to him, it will begin after the elections that will be held in both countries within the next month.

Relations between Georgia and the US are awaiting a fundamental reset, the Prime Minister of the Republic said, speaking at a briefing on October 2.

Irakli Kobakhidze noted that the current regime of relations will last until the end of this year.

"We are focused on the elections. Elections are also being held in the United States. Until the end of the year, the regime of relations that we do not like will remain at a certain level,”

– the head of government said.

He emphasized that changes in relations between the two countries should be expected only in 2025.

"We are confident that next year a qualitative and fundamental reset of relations will begin after the elections in both countries are over,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.

In late October, Georgia will hold the parliamentary elections. They will take place on October 26. The presidential elections in the United States are scheduled for November 5.