Russians advised not to travel to Iran

2 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Embassy in the IRI has appealed to Russians to temporarily refrain from traveling to the Islamic Republic. Earlier, Russian airlines cancelled flights to the Islamic Republic.

”Due to the aggravation of the situation around Iran, the embassy recommends that citizens of the Russian Federation temporarily refrain from traveling to the Islamic Republic of Iran until the situation normalizes,”

– the Russian diplomatic mission published a relevant message on its Telegam channel.

Earlier, Russian Aeroflot decided not to operate flights to Tehran and back today and tomorrow. Low-cost airline Pobeda cancelled today's flights to the UAE.