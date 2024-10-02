Owner of gas station exploded near Makhachkala arrested

2 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The owner of the gas station where the explosion occurred has been arrested in Dagestan. The incident occurred on September 27 and claimed the lives of 13 people.

The owner of the Makhachkala gas station where the explosion occurred on September 27 has been taken into custody, head of the press service of the Supreme Court of Dagestan Zarema Mamaeva said.

She noted that the Sovetsky District Court arrested the owner of the gas station, Marat Dzhankhuvatov, for two months. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Dagestan clarified that he will remain in custody until November 28.