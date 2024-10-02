2 Oct. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the West's aid to Yerevan is of destabilizing nature. According to the ministry, other countries have already experienced such an experiment.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the increase in aid to Armenia from the US Agency for International Development confirms its destabilizing nature in the South Caucasus.

She noted that similar experiments, which are currently being conducted in Russia's neighboring countries, have also happened in other countries of the world. Zakharova added that this can be avoided.

"This can be avoided by those who pursue a nationally oriented policy, who know history, who proceed from national interests, who are not temporary workers, just PR people from politics, who are statesmen thinking about their country and people,”

- Maria Zakharova said.