Another Greek carrier to fly to Georgia

2 Oct. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Greek airline will fly to Georgia from late October. Currently, two carriers fly from Georgia to Greece.

The Greek Sky Express will perform flights en route Athens-Tbilisi-Athens from late October, the press service of the Civil Aviation Agency of Georgia reports.

The first flight will take place on October 27. The planes will fly three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The flight permit was issued on September 24.

It is worth adding that Sky Express is the second Greek airlines to fly to Georgia. Aegean Airlines also flies to Tbilisi and Kutaisi.