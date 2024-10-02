What guests of Tbilisoba 2024 will see

2 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Tbilisi City Hall spoke about the City Day - Tbilisoba 2024. The holiday was first celebrated in October 1979.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze spoke about the celebration of the City Day - Tbilisoba 2024. He noted that the events will take place on Orbeliani Square, in Rike and Abanotubani Parks, on October 5-6.

According to the mayor, residents and guests of Tbilisi will see festive decorations and installations. An open film festival, food and wine festivals, as well as an entrepreneurial bazaar will be organized.

In addition, children's concerts, entertainment and sports events, theatrical performances and musical evenings will be held in the capital of Georgia.