Protests in Yerevan: demonstrators organise march towards Public Television building

2 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Telegam-channel of the movement

Today, a rally of the Tavush for the Motherland movement took place in Yerevan. After the rally, the leader of the movement, Bagrat Galstanyan, suggested marching towards Public Television building, demanding that journalists let the demonstrators on air.

Protesters in the capital of Armenia are marching to the building of the state Public Television, Armenian media reports.

The idea was proposed by the movement’s leader, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.

At first, the demonstration took place on Republic Square. After the end of the rally of the Sacred Struggle (another name for Tavush for the Motherland), Galstanyan suggested marching towards the Public Television, which is managed by the state, and demand that the protesters be allowed on air, Sputnik Armenia reports.