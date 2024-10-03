Tit for tat: Iran warns Israel

3 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian army will respond if Israel acts against the country, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said following his meeting with the Qatari Emir.

"The security of the region is the security of all Muslims, and we do not want any war or bloodshed. Since I assumed the presidency, every speech I've made has emphasized our quest for peace and security. No nation or region can prosper in the midst of war. We were left with no choice but to respond," Masoud Pezeshkian said.

According to the Iranian President, if Israel decides to retaliate then it will face harsher reactions.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the IRGC.