New Minister of Education appointed in Georgia

3 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze introduced Aleksandre Tsuladze as the new Minister of Education, Science and Youth Affairs during a briefing at the Government Administration.

Tsuladze, previously the Deputy Minister of Education, will replace Giorgi Amilakhvari, who resigned on September 28.

During the press conference, the PM said it was “important” for the new minister to become involved in the development of a new plan for education as part of the Government’s election programme.

Tsuladze highlighted the “significance of education in shaping the future of the country” and expressed his commitment to working “diligently and responsibly” to “ensure a better future for Georgia”.