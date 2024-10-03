Moscow to host CIS Council of Foreign Ministers

3 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Council of Foreign Ministers will meet in Moscow on October 7 under the chairmanship of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, during the meeting, the foreign ministers will sum up the tentative results of the joint work carried out during Russia's chairmanship of the organization in 2024.

The ministers will also discuss the prospects for cooperation in the CIS, including deepening economic integration, countering challenges and threats, and expanding humanitarian contacts.

The diplomat added that special attention will be given to preparing for and celebrating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.