Baku notes increase in Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade turnover

3 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan shows significant growth, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said.

"Cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, and investment is one of the main priorities of our relations. In the first seven months of this year, mutual trade turnover increased by 28%," Mustafayev said.

He recalled that the presidents of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan agreed during their August meeting to declare 2025 the 'Year of Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan'.