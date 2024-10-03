Irakli Kobakhidze underlines Georgia's successes

3 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the country’s "very significant progress” in “democracy, economy and social issues” were reflected in international rankings.

He commented on the 2024 Index of Public Integrity by the European Research Centre for Anti-Corruption and State-Building published by the European Commission.

This year’s Index saw Georgia receive its highest-ever rating of 7.56 points in a 10-point evaluation system, moving from 32nd to 29th in the top 30, Sputnik Georgia reported.

"Since 2012, there is not a single field or sector where the country has not made progress - be it economic issues, governance issues, democracy issues, and more. The country has progressed in all directions, which is reflected in the indexes and ratings prepared by relevant objective international organisations”, Kobakhidze said.

The IPI measures the level of corruption control, evaluating good governance practices, judicial independence, freedom of the press, administrative burden, as well as state accountability and transparency.