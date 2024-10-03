Pashinyan to consult with Macron in Paris

3 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan left for France on a working visit until October 5, the Armenian PM’s office informs.

"Within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister of Armenia will have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Pashinyan will also participate in the regular summit of the International Organization of Francophonie," the statement reads.

According to analysts, Pashinyan intends to enlist the support of his French patrons since leader of the Armenian protest movement Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan announced the start of autumn protests in Armenia.