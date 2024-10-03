Iran lifts all restrictions on flights

3 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s authorities have lifted all restrictions on flights that were imposed on October 1 after a massive missile attack on Israel, spokesman of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization Jafar Yazarlou said.

"After all conditions for safe flights were ensured, all restrictions were lifted, with air carriers allowed to perform flights starting 05:00 a.m. (01:30 a.m. GMT)," Yazarlou said.

On October 1, the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran decided to impose temporary restrictions on flights across the country until October 2 amid an unstable situation in the region, which were extended on the next day until October 3.