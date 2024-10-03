Iran ready to send troops to Lebanon and Golan Heights

3 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former IRGC General Mohsen Rafighdoost said Iran could send troops to Lebanon or the Golan Heights - this option being discussed among others to help in the fight against Israel.

"All options, even sending Iranian troops to fight Israel, are being considered by our country's armed forces. We have the ability to send troops to Lebanon and the Golan Heights," Rafighdoost told Didban-e Iran.

On September 30, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said there is no need to send Iranian forces to help Hezbollah, because Lebanon has the capability and strength to defend itself against the aggression.