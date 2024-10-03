Georgian parliament speaker signs family values bill into law

3 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili signed into law the package of bills on “family values ​​and protection of minors”.

According to the parliament speaker, he is well aware that the law will come under criticism from the country's Western partners.

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili refused to sign the legislation and sent it back to parliament.

Under the new amendments, any marriages other than between a man and a woman, are banned, as well as gender reassignment surgeries.