Dubai airline cancels flights to Middle East countries

3 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Emirates Airlines, headquartered in Dubai, has suspended flights to Iraq, Iran and Jordan. The reason was the escalation of the conflict in the region, local media reported.

"Emirates cancels flights to Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran) and Jordan (Amman) until October 5 due to tensions in the region",

Emirates Airlines said.

Let us remind you that the south of Lebanon is regularly shelled by Israel. Israel itself became the target of a massive attack by Iran two days ago. Iran sent about 500 ballistic missiles at Israeli gas and military infrastructure.