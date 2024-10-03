Erdoğan confirms his arrival at BRICS summit

3 Oct. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish President will arrive at the BRICS summit, which will soon be held in Kazan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia and BRICS Sherpa Sergei Ryabkov said.

According to him, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan confirmed that his intention to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan remained in force.

The Russian diplomat added that the President of Türkiye will participate in the session of the 16th summit of the organization in the "Outreach"/"BRICS+" format.

Let us remind you that the President of Iran is also expected in Kazan. This week, Masoud Pezeshkian received Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Tehran.

Iran has had the status of a full-fledged member of BRICS since January 1 of this year. As for Türkiye, Ankara has submitted a full application to join BRICS, which is currently being considered.

From 2006 to 2011, BRIC (this is how the association was called) included Russia, Brazil, India and China. Then South Africa joined them. This year, the association included 4 eastern countries (Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt), as well as another representative of Africa, Ethiopia.