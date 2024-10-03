Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva lay foundation stones for several enterprises in Jabrayil district

3 Oct. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, while on a visit to Jabrayil district, laid the foundations of several large enterprises, including the Azersun Holding plan in Jabrayil. It produces beverages.

In addition to this, they attended the laying of the foundation stones of a number of other production facilities: a factory for the production of eggs for breeding birds in the settlement of Soltanli, a furniture division of the Lithuanian company Dominari, as well as two factories, Karabakh Stone and Prestige-Kimya.