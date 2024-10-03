Ilham Aliyev receives head of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service

3 Oct. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin in Baku. This was announced by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service himself.

Naryshkin noted that the delegation of the Service arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit to hold professional talks with the Azerbaijani side in connection with state security.

He emphasized that the meeting with Ilham Aliyev took place on October 2. During the talks, issues related to bilateral relations and the international agenda were discussed.

Naryshkin said that the Russian delegation was received in Azerbaijan as true friends. He thanked the leadership and people of Azerbaijan for the reception.

In addition to this, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service added that Azerbaijani and Russian special services recently jointly prevented a provocative threat by the United States against a Russian diplomat.