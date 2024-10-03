Pashinyan and Macron hold meeting at Elysee Palace

3 Oct. 19:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The negotiations between the Armenian Prime Minister and the French President are taking place in Paris, Nikol Pashinyan reported on his social media accounts.

Judging by the video published there, the French President met the Armenian leader when he was getting out of a car that had pulled up to the entrance of the Elysee Palace. Macron greeted Pashinyan with hugs. After that, the politicians climbed the steps and lingered on the porch for a protocol photo. Then the heads of state went inside the palace.

Let us remind you that Pashinyan has begun a working visit to France today. In addition to negotiations with Macron, he is scheduled to meet with French Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

The Armenian Prime Minister's visit program also includes participation in the 19th Francophonie Summit.

Earlier today, the Armenian Foreign Minister congratulated Mark Rutte on his appointment as NATO Secretary General. In his congratulatory message, Ararat Mirzoyan expressed hope for close cooperation, which, according to him, will help further strengthen the partnership between Yerevan and NATO. The diplomat noted that this cooperation was based on common values ​​and a common understanding of security.