Turkish hotels become 65% more expensive for tourists over past year

3 Oct. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), hotel and inn prices have increased by 65% over the past year. The same increase is observed in visits to catering establishments, Turizm Guncel writes.

"Over the year, the price level for goods and services has increased by 50%. Housing costs have almost doubled – up 98% compared to the same period last year… restaurants and hotels have become 65% more expensive for consumers compared to September last year",

the publication's report says.

Education, medicine, alcohol, and tobacco products are also among the top five most expensive goods and services.

According to TUIK, by the end of the year, hotel and restaurant services in Türkiye may become even more expensive, potentially reaching an 85% increase compared to the data at the end of last year.