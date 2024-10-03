Head of Foreign Intelligence Service supports Azerbaijan's desire to join SCO

3 Oct. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia supports Azerbaijan's obtaining observer status in the SCO and its more active interaction with the countries that are part of BRICS. This statement was made by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation on October 3. He arrived in Baku on a visit.

"These organizations are already authoritative and respected in the world, the leadership of Azerbaijan is well aware of this, and, in my opinion, closer interaction with international organizations will certainly benefit Azerbaijan itself, including economic and political dividends",

Sergey Naryshkin said.

He also pointed out that the Russian Federation and Azerbaijan will have an additional platform for cooperation in a multilateral format.

"And, of course, we will pursue the common statutory goals of the above-mentioned organizations",

Head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said.

Earlier today, Naryshkin held a meeting with the Azerbaijani president.