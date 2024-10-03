Middle East situation: Rosaviatsia's restrictions extended for month

3 Oct. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

It was decided to extend the restrictions on flights over Iran, Iraq and Israel introduced the day before for a month, Rosaviatsia reported today.

"The NOTAM issued by Rosaviatsia yesterday remains in effect until 02:59 Moscow time on November 3, 2024. In the event of changes in the recommendations for flights in the airspace of Israel, Iran and Iraq, the agency will inform about them",

the agency statement says.

Aircraft are allowed to enter the airspace of the above-mentioned countries only during the daytime — from 09:00 to 19:00 Moscow time.

The flight schedule is being adjusted to the time corridor designated by the aviation authorities. Airlines have also prepared alternative routes for transporting tourists to the UAE and other Middle Eastern countries.