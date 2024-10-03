Russia and Azerbaijan prevented provocation against Russian diplomat

3 Oct. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Azerbaijan have jointly eliminated a threat against a Russian diplomat, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported in the Azerbaijani capital today.

"Recently, we have been observing and feeling an expansion of subversive activities against foreign institutions and citizens of our two countries abroad... Not long ago, through the joint efforts of our special services, we managed to eliminate a provocative threat against one of the Russian diplomats",

Sergey Naryshkin said.

He specified that the provocative actions came from the USA.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service appreciates the professionalism of the special services of Azerbaijan. The cooperation between the parties is based on the strategic partnership of the two states and the fraternal relations of the two peoples.