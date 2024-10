4 Oct. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli Defense Forces reported that over 20 rockets had been launched from Lian.

"After sirens sounded between 7:01 and 7:04 in the Haifa Bay and Western Galilee area, about 20 rockets were detected flying from Lebanon",

the IDF said.

It is noted that some of the rockets were intercepted, while others landed in open areas. There is no information on casualties or damage.