New Armenian Ambassador: I will try to improve relations between Moscow and Yerevan

4 Oct. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The goal of the new ambassador of Armenia to the Russian Federation is to bring relations between Moscow and Yerevan to a satisfactory state, he said during a meeting with Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs on Thursday.

"I have come to try to make efforts in these turbulent times and improve Armenian-Russian relations, to bring them to a state that will be satisfactory for us",

Gurgen Arsenyan said.

He added that there was an alliance treaty between the countries and expressed confusion about what is happening in the media. According to Arsenyan, one should proceed from reality, and not from "imaginary pictures".

The Russian side has repeatedly stated that it is committed to allied relations with Armenia.