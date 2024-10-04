4 Oct. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The "peacekeepers" of the West do not strive for peace in the South Caucasus, they are only prolonging the negotiation process and looking for an opportunity for reconnaissance against the Russian Federation and the deployment of a NATO contingent in the region, this was reported by the Director of the FSB of Russia, Chairman of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS Alexander Bortnikov at the 55th meeting of the Council, which is taking place in the capital of Kazakhstan.

"The Americans and Europeans are clearly not interested in establishing stability in the South Caucasus. By persuading Yerevan to postpone negotiations with Baku, the West is trying to lead the process of Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and achieve the deployment of its own "peacekeeping" contingent in the region - under the de jure UN, and de facto NATO auspices",

Bortnikov said.

He recalled that a UN observer mission was already operating on the territory of Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan. These "peacekeepers" are conducting "intelligence activities in the interests of a specific NATO country against Russia and our partners".