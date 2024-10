4 Oct. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a residential complex in Jabrayil, the press service of the President writes.

It is noted that Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva handed over the keys to the apartments to the city residents who moved to new houses.

It should be added that today is the Day of Jabrayil City. Exactly 4 years ago, the city was liberated from the occupiers during the 44-day war.