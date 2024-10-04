Russia and Azerbaijan establish working group on Caspian Sea shallowing

4 Oct. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the working group on the issue of Caspian Sea shallowing was created by Russia and Azerbaijan following the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan. During negotiations with his counterpart Ilham Aliyev, the issue related to the lowering of the Caspian Sea level was raised. The group includes members of ministries and departments, as well as research institutes.

In September, the co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, Shahin Mustafayev and Alexey Overchuk, also discussed the Caspian Sea problem and agreed to create a working group.

The composition was formed on October 2. The co-chairs of the group became Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rauf Hajiyev and Deputy Head of the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Russian Federation Sergey Anoprienko.

It is noted that the group includes members of the relevant ministries and departments, employees of research institutes, water resources agencies of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the joint action format, an action plan will be developed to study of the causes of changes in the Caspian Sea level, prepare forecasts, conduct monitoring and other measures.