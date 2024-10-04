Number of cable cars on Elbrus to triple

4 Oct. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The all-season Elbrus resort in Kabardino-Balkaria will soon be modernized and expanded with new cable cars.

"By 2027, the number of cable cars on Elbrus is planned to increase from three to nine... All necessary services will also be available, including equipment rental, a restaurant, a coffee shop, a children's club and a pharmacy",

the message from "Kavkaz.RF" said.

The renovation of the resort will increase the tourist flow to 1 million people per year. Today, tourists have access to 23 km of trails on the southern slopes of Elbrus.