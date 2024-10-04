Ilham Aliyev: Liberation of Jabrayil was of great importance

4 Oct. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the liberation of the city of Jabrayil was of great importance, noting that it was the first city liberated from occupation.

The President stressed that Azerbaijani soldiers showed true heroism, courage and dedication in the war. He also stated that the people would forever be proud of the martyrs.

Ilham Aliyev also spoke about the ongoing restoration work in the liberated territories. He added that it is of a special nature in its scale.

The President stressed that no country that has suffered from occupation and wars has carried out the restoration of settlements with such quality and such a pace so far.