Georgia's progress impresses Saudi investors

4 Oct. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A business delegation from Saudi Arabia arrived in Georgia. The delegation held talks with the country's Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili and took part in a business forum.

The minister noted that the Saudi Arabian representatives were impressed by Georgia's economic progress and stability. According to him, Riyadh is interested in investing in the country's industries.

He said that the meeting discussed specific projects related to investing in the transport and logistics sector, real estate, hospitality, oil, gas, and energy.

Davitashvili added that the created Business Council would be an important platform for promoting economic relations between Georgia and Saudi Arabia.