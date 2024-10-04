Five cable cars to open in North Caucasus

4 Oct. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

By the end of the year, five cable cars are planned to be commissioned at the resorts of the North Caucasus, TASS reports.

The Arkhyz resort in Karachay-Cherkessia, which is distinguished by its highly complex terrain, is expecting an infrastructure upgrade. Two cable cars will deliver tourists to the ski resort Veduchi in the Chechen Republic. A lift will also open in the Mamison complex, which is currently being built in North Ossetia and should open by the end of the year. The resort will be able to attract up to 700 thousand fans of outdoor activities per year.

It should be noted that the longest cable car in the country is located on Elbrus. Its length is 1,675 meters, and it is supported by 12 pillars. The track can transport 1,500 people per hour.