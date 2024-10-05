Georgia's inflation rate declines in September

5 Oct. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The monthly inflation rate in Georgia amounted to 0.3% in September, while the annual figure stood at 0.6%, the National Statistics Office said.

Prices for services in education increased by 4.4% month-on-month, contributing 0.22% to the overall monthly inflation rate, the Office said. They increased for preprimary and primary education by nine percent, secondary education by 4.8% and postsecondary non-tertiary education by 2.8%.

The group of clothing and footwear products saw an increase in prices by 3.3%, contributing 0.13% points to the overall monthly inflation rate. Prices were lower for both footwear (6.1%) and clothing (2.4%). On the other hand, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 0.3%, contributing -0.08% to the overall monthly inflation rate.

The prices decreased for:

Fruit and grapes (-8.5%)

Vegetables (-5.1%)

Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery (-2.7%)

Mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices (-0.6%)

Fish (-0.4%)

Bread and cereals (-0.3%)

At the same time, prices increased for milk, cheese and eggs (4%), coffee, tea and cocoa (1.7%), oils and fats (1%).

Transport prices also decreased by 0.4% month-on-month in September.

As for the annual inflation rate, the Office said it was mainly influenced by price changes for restaurants and hotels (+7.5%), alcoholic beverages and tobacco (+4.9%), transport (+4.3 percent), and communication (-12.8%).