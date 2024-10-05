Lavrov receives newly appointed Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia

5 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov received Azerbaijan's newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Rahman Mustafayev, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

According to the ministry, the Russian FM warmly welcomed the newly appointed head of the diplomatic mission and wished him success in his activities.

Later, Mustafayev met with Russia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin, to whom the ambassador handed over copies of his credentials. The sides discussed progressive development of relations and some topical issues of the bilateral agenda. The schedule of the nearest interstate contacts was also considered.