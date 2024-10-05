Belarus to buy Kalbajar's Istisu mineral water

5 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

"Istisu" mineral water was presented abroad for the first time during a visit by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, accompanied by Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, to the Azerbaijan Trade House in Minsk, the press service of the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said.

The heads of government received an in-depth briefing on the Trade House's operations and had the opportunity to examine a diverse array of products manufactured by Azerbaijani companies for the Belarusian market.

Subsequently, the Prime Ministers of Azerbaijan and Belarus also participated in the presentation of Kalbajar mineral water "Istisu" at the Azerbaijan Trade House, Trend reported.

A protocol of intent was signed to forge a partnership between the Kalbajar Mineral Water Plant and the Azerbaijan Trade House in Belarus to promote and distribute "Istisu" products in the Belarusian market.

Azerbaijan Trade House LLC will offer support in market positioning, marketing initiatives, and ensuring compliance with Belarusian legal requirements.