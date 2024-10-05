BRICS Summit in Kazan to рost UN Secretary General

5 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has sent an invitation to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in the city of Kazan, head of the UN information center in Moscow Vladimir Kuznetsov said.

"Russia has sent an invitation to the UN secretary-general to take part in the expanded session of the BRICS summit. In accordance with the current practice, announcements of his participation in international events are made by his spokesperson at the UN headquarters," Kuznetsov said.

The BRICS summit will be held in Kazan on October 22-24.