New road eases traffic from Tbilisi to Kakheti

5 Oct. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian PM opens 35-km section of Kakheti Highway in east, pledges to expand infrastructure for boosting country’s competitiveness

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the opening of a 35-km section of the 85-km, four-lane Kakheti Highway covering the route from Tbilisi to Sagarejo.

"The new highway bypasses four densely populated villages and towns, which will completely relieve traffic in the area, ensure the highest standards of road safety, reduce travel time by half, and triple the transport capacity," Kobakhidze said.

The PM noted the completion of the Highway would cut travel between Tbilisi and Telavi in the eastern region to an hour and 20 minutes.