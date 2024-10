5 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov received Armenia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Russia Gurgen Arsenyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"Sergey Lavrov warmly congratulated Arsenyan on his appointment as head of the diplomatic mission, and wished him success in his work for the benefit of strengthening alliance ties between the two countries," the statement reads.

A number of issues on the agenda of Russian-Armenian relations were discussed.