Kazakhstan observes 'day of silence'

5 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is observing a mandatory "day of silence", ahead of a key referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant.

In accordance with election laws, all forms of campaigning are strictly prohibited during this period, with any violations subject to administrative penalties.

The ban covers a wide range of activities, including televised political ads, distribution of campaign materials such as newspapers and leaflets, and the holding of debates or meetings with voters. Additionally, the publication of public opinion polls that could influence voter decisions is not allowed.

The referendum is set to take place on October 6 with polling stations open from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Kazakh citizens will have the opportunity to cast their votes on whether to move forward with plans to build a nuclear power plant.