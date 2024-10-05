Tbilisoba 2024: Georgian capital celebrating annual city festival

5 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi is celebrating the annual city festival Tbilisoba 2024 this weekend with various events planned for children and adults at different locations in the city.

Rike Park and Orbeliani Square are the main locations for the festival, while the Tbilisi Open Air Museum of Ethnography is also hosting the celebration with diverse activities, the City Hall said.

This year’s events programme includes children’s concerts and attractions, sports activities, musical and theatrical performances, various decorations, installations and photo zones, as well as gastronomic and wine festivals, entrepreneurial markets and many other activities.

The award ceremony of honorary citizens is set to take place at the State Palace of Ceremonies today at 20:00, while a gala concert with the performance of Georgian artists is planned on October 6.

The festival was first marked in 1979 and has become a popular annual celebration, attracting thousands of people to events from morning until late in the evening.