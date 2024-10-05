Baku: Yerevan talks about peace-loving stance amid militarization

5 Oct. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada commented on statements by the Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Ani Badalyan justifying Armenia's militarization and claiming that Azerbaijan is using the COP29 as a “smokescreen” for alleged preparation for an attack against Armenia.

Hajizada stressed that Yerevan's remarks about its peace-loving stance, which is equipping with offensive weaponry, is a pure manipulation that aims at misleading the international community.

According to the spokesman, Armenia’s false propaganda asking to refrain from visiting Azerbaijan for COP29 is regrettable.

The diplomat said that Yerevan is not interested in sustainable peace and is only trying to keep this situation as a backup option to start aggression against Azerbaijan in the future.

Hajizada urged Armenia to refrain from contradictory statements and provocative steps and show that it respects the international law with its real steps.