Tween cyclist hit by car in Mineralnye Vody

5 Oct. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Press Service of the State Traffic Inspectorate of the Stavropol Krai

A car hit a child on a bicycle in Mineralnye Vody. He was taken to the hospital with injuries. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

The driver of a Lada ran over a tween boy on a bicycle in Mineralnye Vody, the press service of the regional State Traffic Inspectorate reports.

It is noted that the 11-year-old child was crossing the road at an unregulated intersection. He was injured and taken to the city hospital.

The victim did not have the right to ride a bicycle on public roads, since he was under 14 years old. Moreover, he did not wear protection.

The State Traffic Inspectorate explained that all the circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated.