Together with two-time world champion in powered paragliding Igor Potapkin, Aslan Gaboev flew at an altitude of about 2,000 meters above sea level at the Flychegem paragliding facility.

A 104-year-old resident of Kabardino-Balkaria, together with the famous two-time world champion in powered paragliding, set a world record. They rose on a paraglider to an altitude of about 2,000 meters above sea level.

Before the flight, Gaboev underwent substantial training. Though the paraglider might be dangerous, especially for an elderly person, with Igor Potapkin, an experienced pilot, Gaboev felt confident.

The most important aspect of the preparation was Aslan's physical condition. Despite being 104 years old, his health remains strong enough to allow him to do active sports. Before the flight, he underwent medical examinations to ensure that there were no serious contraindications.

The book of records now lists the oldest athlete's age as 104 years.