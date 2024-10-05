Over 400 people participate in Sochi swimming festival

5 Oct. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 400 people took part in the Sochi swimming festival. Participants competed in three distances: 1000, 2600 and 5000 meters.

A large-scale city swimming festival, 2024 Sochi Champions Cup, was held in Sochi. The event brought together over 400 participants from 18 regions of Russia, which indicates a high interest in swimming as a sport and the creative culture of competitions. The festival has gained popularity both among professional athletes and amateurs who want to test themselves in various distances.

The competitions were held on the Primorsky beach, located in the central region of Sochi. The beach became an ideal venue for the large-scale events due to its developed infrastructure and excellent conditions for spectators and participants. The wide beach area, clear water and picturesque views made the beach comfortable for all participants.