Gastrofestival kicks off in Nalchik

5 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The “Apple Jam” gastrofestival has started Abkhazia Square in Nalchik. The event is dedicated to the autumn harvest.

The “Apple Jam” gastronomic festival has started in the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria, Nalchik. It is a bright event for local residents and guests of the city. The festival, dedicated to the autumn harvest and the gastronomic traditions of the region, brought together the best chefs from all over the country and masters of applied art. At the festival, both familiar autumn dishes and original culinary recipes are presented.

Pavilions are set up on Abkhazia Square in Nalchik. There, the best brand chefs are presenting their culinary masterpieces. Visitors could try a variety of dishes, including traditional Caucasian recipes and new interpretations.