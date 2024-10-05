Cossack Culture Festival opens in Kuban

5 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A Cossack Culture Festival has started in Krasnodar Krai. The festival is held on October 5-6 in Ust-Labinsk and the village of Argatov.

The 5th anniversary festival of Cossack culture, “Aleksandrovskaya Fortress: Under the Banners of Ancestors,” is taking place in Krasnodar Krai. The event has brought together many guests from both Russian regions and abroad who want to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of Cossack traditions and culture.

“The 5th anniversary festival is being held on October 5-6 in Ust-Labinsk and the village of Argatov. Here, guests of the festival get acquainted with Cossack culture and traditions. Festival events are held in the city park, libraries, and the local history museum. Guests of the festival can visit craft workshops and watch how craftsmen are working on an anvil and a lathe; observe saddlery, and pottery,”

– the press service of the regional administration informed.