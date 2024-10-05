Rescuers explain reasons of extreme fire danger in Kabardino-Balkaria

5 Oct. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Extreme fire danger is predicted in the north-eastern regions of Kabardino-Balkaria. Rescuers explained what leads to forest fires.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry warns about the risks of possible forest fires in Kabardino-Balkaria (KBR).

"According to the North Caucasus Department for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, on October 5-6, in the north-eastern regions of Kabardino-Balkaria, extreme fire danger warning is in place,”

– the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed.

According to the Main Directorate of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the KBR, the fire danger in this area is caused by several factors.

Firstly, the climate conditions. This summer was hot and dry, which contributes to the drying out of vegetation. Secondly, the amount of natural resources, such as forests and fields, should be taken into account. From north to south and from west to east, Kabardino-Balkaria has a variety of ecosystems, where the likelihood of forest fires is especially high in the summer.